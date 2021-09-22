HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday awarded a contract to install new tennis courts to Brooks Construction.
The company submitted a bid of $580,440 to install five courts and a parking area north of the water tower.
Brooks was one of two companies bidding on the project. API Construction submitted a bid of $635,800. The district has approved using money from its Rainy Day Fund to pay for the project.
Work is expected to begin around April 1 and is anticipated to be complete within eight to 10 weeks, said Superintendent Anthony Cassel.
“They are going to be a great addition to not only Hamilton Community Schools, but I think also to the Hamilton community,” Cassel said.
Also Monday night:
• The board approved a charter establishing a FFA club at the school.
“We’re excited. They’re off to a good start. I think it will grow quickly,” Cassel said.
“I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is the leadership qualities and work ethic that FFA really develops in students.”
• The board approved the creation of a 65-day curriculum director position that will be filled by Jennifer Cassel. The position will be funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds.
Cassel said the position is intended to help the district “shore up” its curriculum, working with administrators and teachers to conduct a curriculum audit and ensure the curriculum is updated as necessary.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Cassel said.
He said the district also needs to get back on a set textbook adoption track.
• Cassel reported the district conducted its first Average Daily Membership student count on Friday and student enrollment continues to increase. In 2017-18, the district’s ADM was 281 students. That number has continued to rise and this year’s ADM count was 354 students, the board heard.
“We’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Cassel said.
“It’s exciting and the word is getting out ... the numbers are showing.”
• In personnel matters, the board voted to hire Laura Woloczyn and a physical education and health teacher and Kelly Shafer as a computer teacher.
The board approved extracurricular appointments of: sixth-grade volleyball coaches Joyce Isley and Jessica Koegler; winter assistant athletic director Katie Gaetz; JV men’s basketball coach Clayton Howard; 7/8 men’s basketball coach David Nash; junior high cheer coaches Julie Friend and Chelsea Friend; sixth-grade cheer coach Fallon Buswell; softball assistant coach Jillian Costanzo; junior high track and field assistant Ruth Martin; junior golf head coach Kyra Lucas; and varsity baseball coach David Nash.
