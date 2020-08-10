AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the past three days.
The new patients include children ages 9, 12 and 14, all recovering at home.
The additional cases include seven adults who are recovering at home and one adult for whom the health department has no further information.
Ages of the adult patients range from 25 and 26 to a pair of 65-year-olds and one 66-year-old.
They raise the county’s total to 238 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 236 patients is 41. Only 46 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The cases bring the total to 23 reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 23 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units. The hospitalization count has increase by one since Friday.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.