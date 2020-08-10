Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.