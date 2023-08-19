AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works Tuesday approved a request to examine the condition of the former Auburn Electric and Water Works building on South Wayne Street.
The building is located just north of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
“We had MartinRiley architects take a look at the old Auburn Electric building a number of years ago,” Mayor Mike Ley said in presenting the proposal to Board of Works members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee.
“Given that it’s been three-plus years now, I wanted to have that looked at again, but not just take a look at it and evaluate it currently, but also in that evaluation, they will be able to determine if things in the building have deteriorated in the last three years.
“Also, more importantly, they will provide a budget estimate on what it will take to make the building whole, to put the building back together where it’s usable; not remodel it, and I’m not using the word stabilize because it’s more stabilize.
“This would be to actually repair what needs to be redone to make the building usable so we have some idea going forward what that might look like,” Ley said.
In November, the Auburn Board of Works voted unanimously to end a lease agreement with a private individual on the grounds that none of the conditions of that lease had been met.
The lease stipulated several conditions: the lessee was to create a non-profit corporation, tuck-point interior and exterior walls, update restrooms and install heating and fire alarm systems. As of the November meeting, none of those conditions had been met, according to City Attorney Erik Weber.
Since the November meeting, the lessee has threatened legal action against the city, claiming that amendments were made to that agreement with approval from former Mayor Norm Yoder. The lessee has not produced any documentation to support his claims.
In other business, the board approved an agreement between the police department and Parkview Health for annual wellness examinations.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger presented several street closure requests:
• Aug. 26, from 4-9 p.m., from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, for the Cheers to the Festival event, from Ensley between Jackson and Van Buren streets.
• Aug. 28, from 4-9 p.m., from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, for the Hoosier Tour dinner, from Ensley between Jackson and Van Buren streets.
• Sept. 8, from 2-10 p.m., Madison Street from Main to the first alley to the east, for the Edsel Owners Club. Per the board, tent anchors are not allowed to be into the street.
• Sept. 23, from the Auburn Church of the Nazarene from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jackson Street from 6th to 7th streets, and from 6th from Jackson to Van Buren streets.
