AUBURN — After donating their time and talents for the past 4 1/2 months, DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic supporting staff were commemorated and celebrated during a dinner Tuesday evening.
The event was hosted by DeKalb County government at Middaugh Hall as an opportunity to thank the clinic’s more than 100 volunteers for their efforts that resulted in the administration of over 16,500 shots to local residents.
“I just want to express appreciation for the super job they’ve done, and above and beyond what probably was expected, time-wise and talent-wise. That was the thing. There was a lot of talent that came forward to do some things that normally ordinary people can’t do,” said DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman.
He added, “I guess what was pretty amazing was the amount of time that was involved. It was an ongoing process. Cheryl Lynch (the county Health Department administrator who oversaw the clinic) just did a fantastic job. The number of hours she has put in since the COVID thing started is beyond belief.”
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder described the operation as having been performed “in a miracle fashion.”
“For a county our size to be able to pull together the hundred-and-some volunteers that were needed for this project, it’s been very gratifying to see. This whole program depended on the volunteers and their dedication. I’ve said that many times, and not always to the point of getting it out in front of everyone. I really am so thankful to each and every one of them for commitment they made. It was no small commitment. They spent many, many hours here. … People heard the call for help, and they came a-running,” Souder said.
“When you look at what brings America to its highest moment, it’s statements like John F. Kennedy made on January the 20th, 1961, at his inauguration. ‘Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’ And here at home, all these people have asked not what their county can do for them but what they can do for their county. And they have delivered,” Souder added.
DeKalb County Homeland Security Director Jason Meek commended the volunteers for making the clinic “the true success it was.”
“Without the volunteers it wouldn’t have happened. It was a noble calling. Four-and-a-half months of dedication says a lot about the hearts and souls of people in this room. Enjoy. This is your night,” Meek told the gathering.
Volunteer Lisa Miller used her knowledge and skills as a retired nurse to help at the clinic.
“I really appreciate being able to give back to my community. I’m a retired nurse, and I wanted to help out the best I could. I have volunteered for the Board of Health before for the flu shot clinics. It’s just been a wonderful experience. I’ve met so many nice people in the community, volunteers, it’s been so much fun,” Miller said.
“It has been a wonderful experience, especially having been kind of stuck at home for a year due to COVID. Everyone just worked so well together and took care of each other,” another volunteer agreed.
Lori Fox volunteered at the clinic with her husband, Randy Fox. “The people here are so wonderful, so intelligent and knowledgeable. We feel very wanted,” she said. “You always felt like you were doing an important job. It was an amazing experience … it lifted the spirits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.