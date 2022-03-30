Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.