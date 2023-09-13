Shifters to present car show
AUBURN — The Auburn Shifters Car Club returns with its 11th annual Charity Car Show Saturday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.
The original date was rained out, so the Shifters chose this Saturday to hold their show. The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Vehicle registration is $15 with trophies awarded to the top 40 vehicles and dash plaques and goodie bags to the first 100 vehicles.
Freewill donations accepted to view the cars with all proceeds going to local charities. Plenty of off-street parking is available. Food vendors will be on site along with music and fun for everyone. For more information, visit the Shifter’s Facebook page at @auburnshifters.
