DeKalb County residents observed Memorial Day with services Sunday and Monday at several locations, including Auburn, Butler, Garrett, St. Joe and Waterloo.
As he spoke Sunday to a gathering in Alton Cemetery near St. Joe, U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Brad McDaniel clutched a folded American flag like those presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs to the next of kin.
“Flags have long been a traditional part of military funerals,” McDaniel explained. “The tradition of draping the casket of the deceased veteran and presenting it to the next of kin dates back to the Napoleonic Wars.
“In the United States, when the flag is folded, the stars point upward to remind people of the national motto, ‘In God We Trust.’
“The flag itself is made of cotton and is not suitable for outdoor display; it is a decorative and symbolic token of services to be cherished and preserved. … The military burial flag ceremony symbolizes the honor bestowed upon the dead as well as the surviving family,” he said.
“Both the deceased veteran and the family have made a sacrifice for their country, and the ceremony honors that sacrifice.”
McDaniel explained the three distinct holidays in recognition of servicemen and women. Armed Forces Day shows appreciation to those who currently wear the uniform. Veterans Day celebrates those who wore the uniform and served in defense of the interests of the United States.
“Memorial Day is a day of honor and remembrance of those who were never able to take the uniform off and their loved ones they leave behind,” he explained.
“It is said that a veteran dies twice: once when they breathe their last breath and the second the last time their name is spoken.
“Today, my words will be forgotten,” McDaniel said. “When my remarks are complete and the names of the veterans buried in this cemetery are spoken, their memory, service and sacrifice will live on.”
Nearly 150 people honored the fallen at a Memorial Day service at the Garrett American Legion Post 178 Monday morning.
“This is the day to remember those who gave their lives in the name of freedom. This is the day heroes that heroes were made,” guest speaker Mayor Todd Fiandt said.
Listing the many wars and conflicts throughout the history of the United State, dating back to the Revolutionary War through today, Fiandt added “there will be more.
“Many American men and women have served and died on the battlefields across the the earth in the name of freedom. American has what most places around the world wants — freedom for the people, not to be squashed under the thumb of a dictator or a totalitarian.
“Our men and women of our military have given so much to keep our way of life intact. Today we honor them. Words cannot replace them, but words can help us remember what kind of person they were, what was in their heart, and how they feel about our country,” Fiandt said.
Post Chaplain Dick Bond opened the ceremony in prayer and provided the benediction in memory of brothers and sisters who gave their all.
Garrett American Legion Post Commander Chuck Henry welcomed guests and announced the names of community organizations whose leaders placed memorial wreaths in front of the podium, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Members of the Garrett American Legion Color Guard visited seven area cemeteries for Memorial Day services earlier in the day. Brief memorial services were also conducted earlier at Garrett City Hall and at Altona Town Hall.
At each site, the color guard presented a memorial salute, followed by the playing of “Echo Taps” by Paul Marlow and Jessica Walker Killingbeck. This marks the 23rd year for the pair to perform on Memorial Day.
A large crowd gathered in front of the cannon at the southwest corner of the DeKalb County Courthouse Square Monday morning to take part in a Memorial Day service hosted by Auburn American Legion Post 97.
Members of the American Legion Riders rode their motorcycles into downtown, forming a semi-circle in front of the podium. Post 97 Commander Bill Towle opened the program and recognized 100-year-old Ellen Bates as DeKalb County’s oldest veteran.
Post Chaplain Tamara Goodman noted that Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971.
“We all can agree these battlefields of the world today are hallowed and holy to every American and we pause to give them our highest honors, humbly realizing the sacred trust that these, our war dead, have handed to us,” Goodman said.
“Thousands have died for the honor and freedom that we have today that come at the price of shed blood.”
Bill Schaab offered remarks on behalf of Auburn Elks Lodge 1978, noting the importance of understanding the significance of Memorial Day and what it means.
“With all our busy schedules and fast-paced lives we sometimes forget what today is,” Schaab said.
“Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.”
“I truly admire all the brave men and women who have and are still currently serving in the military,” Schaab added.
Pam Shook, president of the Indiana Department of American Legion Auxiliary offered a tribute to those who serve in the auxiliary.
“We are called to serve. We respect our country and the service of those who defend our freedom. We are loyal to our United States constitution and to those who protect it. We are humbled by the courage of our veterans and their families,” Shook said.
“We are the American Legion Auxiliary, a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. We commit ourselves to the ideal of service, not self. On this Memorial Day we mourn the loss of those that served our country faithfully.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson also offered remarks, remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Towle read off the names of Post 97 veterans who have gone on to “Post Everlasting.”
A moment of silence was observed, followed by volley fire and the playing of Taps.
The Excelsior Singers closed the program with a medley of patriotic songs.
