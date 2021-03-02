BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works hired a Fort Wayne firm to evaluate potential future water utility projects at Monday’s meeting.
At the recommendation of City Superintendent Eric Dohner, Engineering Resources will conduct a “pretty thorough” review of the city’s water utility and create a master plan.
Dohner said the last master water plan dates to 2003.
“It’s overdue,” he said. “It’s basically a complete review at our whole water system, our demands, what we need, where we need to go in the future, and some financial planning for what we need to do.
“There was talk in the old report of another water tower and some other things, and that’s stuff we need to address, but we need to look at new modeling,” Dohner said.
“There was talk in (the old report) if something would happen and we needed to expand, what we would have to do,” he continued. “We know we have a pressure problem at the fire station area for sure.
“The quick fix would be to put in a booster station to boost the pressure, but we need to look at the whole thing.”
To help Engineering Resources, Dohner said the city will provide a current rate study, information on water main breaks and more. “It’s going to be pretty thorough,” he added.
In another utility action, Dixon Engineering of Lake Odessa, Michigan, was hired for $3,500 to perform an inspection of Butler’s 300,000-gallon water tower, erected in 1966.
The last inspection was performed in 2015, Dohner said. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management recommends inspections be conducted every five years.
When the inspection takes place, likely this summer, the water tower will be completely drained, cleaned and inspected.
The last inspection report identified about $75,000 in repairs and safety issues, but “to my knowledge, none of it has been done,” Dohner said. “We just want to make sure everything is up to snuff and go forward.”
“I’m thinking, ‘Why wasn’t it fixed back in ’15?’” Mayor Mike Hartman asked.
“That’s what I was thinking, too,” Board of Works member Robert Haywood said.
Before agreeing to the water tower inspection quote, Board of Works member and City Council President Eric Johnson said he interpreted the last report as “yes, it needed to be done, but it wasn’t something that needed to be done right now.”
Dohner said the second of Butler’s wells will need wiring and control upgrades soon. The first well cost about $20,000 when it was upgraded a few years ago.
In other business, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said DeKalb Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown granted Butler’s request for a default judgment against owners of the house at 242 W. Cherry St., including a $5,000 fine, for disregarding the city’s order to repair or demolish the structure.
The action, Hollabaugh said, means the owner is required to demolish the home. If the order is not followed, the city can demolish the home and seek judgment for associated costs.
Later, interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning told the Butler City Council that Feb. 22 was the last day for Butler’s wastewater plant to use ferric chloride in its treatment processes.
In the last month, the plant had been transitioning to new, organic materials to decompose the waste.
“We’ve been running a thinner plant, with less sludge, things we’ve always assumed we could not do,” Lanning said. “The thinner the sludge, the thinner we’re able to run, the better it is for all of the processes and all of our equipment.
“Everything is affected positively the thinner we can run,” he said. “This week, all of our numbers have been in line with state requirements. We are now off ferric chloride, hopefully forever.”
City Planner Steve Bingham reviewed a new set of aerial photos commissioned by DeKalb County GIS. The photos were taken in December by airplane instead of by satellite.
Dohner said Butler resident Mandy Cline will lead a student internship program June 1 through July 29 to perform various tasks for elderly residents in the community. For more information, Cline may be reached at 433-2768 or by visiting Butler’s website.
