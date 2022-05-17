AUBURN — Cars & Coffee, presented by Hagerty returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited to attend the event at the Education and Exhibit Plaza located across the street from the museum.
Free coffee will be provided from 9th Street Brew of Auburn. Members of the museum staff will be onsite to answer questions and museum Curator Sam Grate, will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the plaza.
A 1964 Corvette Sting Ray is being offered through a sweepstakes to benefit the museum. It will be on display and tickets will be available for purchase during the event. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held in December.
Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month May through September.
