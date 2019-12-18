Officers arrest 34
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 34 people from Dec. 9-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Theron Carter, 41, of the 17400 block of Cherry Lawn Street, Detroit, was arrested Dec. 9 at 2:45 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Latonya Hagood-Burgen, 36, of the 21700 block of Potomac Street, Southfield, Michigan, was arrested Dec. 9 at 2:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of false identification statement, a misdemeanor.
Caitlynn Carman, 28, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 9 at 7:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ashley Belcher, 25, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 9 at 7:40 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Erick Marshall, 31, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 9 at 1:32 p.m. by the Garrett City Police Department on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Saqeena Middlebrook, 36, of the 900 block of Oaklawn Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 9 at 1:48 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle never having received a license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a device or substance to interfere with a drug screening test, a Class B misdemeanor.
Curtis Shank, 47, of the 1300 block of Garden Club Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 9 at 4;46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor,
Cynthia Woods, 55, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested Dec. 9 at 9:19 p.m. by the Butler City Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, an possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Chorpenning, 62, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested Dec. 9 at 9:19 p.m. by the Butler City Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmie Faust, 32, of the 9900 block of Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, was arrested Dec. 10 at 6 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Tucker, 35, of Mongo was arrested Dec. 10 at 10:31 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving as a habitual traffic violator after lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony.
Curtis Parker. 42, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 10 at 1:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Alan Herzberg, 30, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 10 at 2:33 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and a community corrections violation.
Dominic Messer, 20, of the 500 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 10 at 4:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sarah Steury, 41, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 10 at 9:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Vanessa Bailey, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas Jay Weimer, 48, of the 100 block of West Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 10 at 9:52 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Bradley, 30, of the 100 block of East Pearl Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Dec. 11 at 1:18 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeruan Johnson, 21, of the 6800 block of Rosner Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 11 at 9:46 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging on charges of failure to appear in court on charges of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Frankie Handshoe, 68, of the 900 block of South Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested Dec. 11 at 3:28 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nichole Jimenez, 24, of the 3700 block of Senate Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 11 at 10:03 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jason Walden, 32, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 13 at 11:36 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Derek Hicks, 34, of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 13 at 11:55 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Caleb Kessler, 33, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 13 at 12:24 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Jacob Smith, 23, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested Dec. 12 at 10:31 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaitlin Dove, 24, of the 2000 block of C.R. 81, Butler, was arrested Dec. 13 at 10:22 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Lyndy Crager, 28, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, was arrested Dec. 13 at 11:06 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Kline, 20, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 13 at 6:22 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tavarous Ford, 37, of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 14 at 12:43 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samantha Buckhardt, 27, of the 6300 block of C.R. 64, Butler, was arrested Dec. 14 at 3:47 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under age 18, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jerry Pomeroy, 35, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 14 at 4:04 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Molly Schnepf, 38, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, Angola, was arrested Dec. 14 at 5:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Murray, 58, of the 1300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 14 at 4:28 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and a new charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Gates, 44, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Dec. 14 at 7:40 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail to serve a sentence for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, a Level 5 felony.
