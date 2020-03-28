AUBURN — While Eckhart Public Library locations are closed, the library still is doing its best to offer services.
Wi-fi is still available outside library buildings and can be used 24/7 by patrons who need internet access to pay bills, students who need to complete eLearning, or those who just need a break to get on social media. The library asks patrons to practice safe social distancing if they are using the wi-fi while others are present.
The library has announced that patrons can begin the library card sign-up process from the comfort of their homes. After filling out an online form, staff will reach out to patrons to verify their information, finish the sign-up process, and can provide patrons with their new library card number to help them get started immediately. To find a helpful step-by-step video and more information, visit epl.lib.in.us/library-card.
Library card holders also have access to digital content through Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, Kanopy and more. For questions on how to log in to any of these services, email info@epl.lib.in.us.
