AUBURN — After months of turmoil and anxiety within the ranks of the DeKalb County Community Corrections, an offer was extended to an executive director candidate this week.
The search for a new executive director started in January when former director Kellie Knauer took a position with the City of Auburn. Over the past several months, the county has been working diligently to fill open positions at the facility.
DeKalb County Director of Human Resources Dotty Miller reported 11 openings at the Community Corrections facility, including the executive director’s position, during the Feb. 28 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
DeKalb County Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham, a member of the search committee for the new director, gained approval from the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday and the DeKalb County Council on Tuesday to offer the position to Michelle Ann Fosnaugh, a Noble County probation officer.
Fosnaugh, a 17-year veteran with the Noble County Probation Department, accepted the position later in the day on Tuesday. She was instrumental in forming the Noble County Veterans Treatment Court and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree.
Lapham said the search committee and DeKalb County Community Corrections advisory board spent a significant amount of time on the issue over the last month.
Lapham was joined Monday and Tuesday by DeKalb County judges, Kevin Likes, president of the advisory board and Assistant Probation Officer Chief Ryan Hull who all showed support for the plan that Lapham brought forth.
“These are some very big plans we are presenting,” Lapham said.
Lapham said Fosnaugh is more than qualified for the executive director’s position. He said before the interview she had reviewed all of the documents she could pertaining to DeKalb County Community Corrections.
Lapham’s request to hire Fosnaugh came with a request to change qualifications of the position as she requested to retain her status as a probation officer to keep her longevity. He requested a salary of $75,000 for the re-imagined position.
Funding for Community Corrections is paid for through grant dollars from the Indiana Department of Justice, along with fees assessed to participants of the program. The county covers the cost of the utilities at the center. Knauer’s salary before resigning from her position was $62,958. The state minimum for a probation officer with Fosnaugh’s years of experience is $69,000.
Both the commissioners and county council approved the salary increase. Fosnaugh will also be classified as a probation officer. The executive director’s job description for Community Corrections was changed to read the director must also be a certified probation officer.
Lapham said one of Fosnaugh’s first challenges is to create a plan in preparation for 2023 as the state Department of Justice provides funding on the fiscal year calendar. The intent is to see if the two departments can work under the same umbrella to help bring stability, which is desperately needed.
Lapham said there are many benefits to combining the departments because currently some jobs between the two departments overlap. Currently, residents completing the program are monitored by a case worker from Community Corrections and a probation officer from the Probation Department.
No decisions have been made on the molding of the two departments together. The Commissioners and Council will be working closely with Fosnaugh on her recommendations in the coming months.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the hire will make the center stronger and more efficient than it has ever been.
“It is a win for the county,” he said of the hiring.
