AUBURN — After hearing constituents’ concerns throughout the week and at the Aug. 22 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting the commissioners will continue the discussion of a proposed revision to the horse-drawn vehicle ordinance in the county.
Discussions on revising the ordinance began in mid-June after it was brought forth by Commission President William Hartman. Since then the issue has been discussed at several meetings and was approved on first reading at the Aug. 8 meeting.
During a public hearing on Aug. 22 several DeKalb County residents voiced their concerns on the ordinance including four members of the Amish community. Those residents had mixed feelings about the issue, several of which said the proposed $250 fee was too high.
Members of the Amish community that spoke during the public hearing said they are looking to be good neighbors and would comply with whatever fee was brought forth.
After hearing the concerns on Aug. 22 the commissioners decided to table the issue for further discussion. That decision was once again tabled at Monday’s meeting for further discussion.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson opened the discussion presenting photos of damaged roads in LaGrange and Allen counties.
“I think it is important to see what other communities have dealt with,” Sanderson said, in considering the appropriate direction for the ordinance.
Those photos showed the worst-of-the-worst road conditions in both communities. Sanderson said one of the biggest issues is the spikes on the horseshoes.
“This isn’t about the Amish, that is a religion, they chose to drive buggies, that is their religion that is fine, we wouldn’t let any other religious sect tear up our roads and not pay for it,” Sanderson said. “It is pretty evident if you talk to representatives from LaGrange County they will tell you the fee doesn’t cover it.”
Sanderson said since the public hearing he has fielded several calls from constituents.
Commissioner Hartman said the county needs to think about recouping the cost to maintain the roads.
“Everyone else pays for these roads,” he said. “My opinion is we aren’t charging enough.”
In making that comment Hartman suggested upping the license fee to $350 for a family license that can be shared between all horse-drawn vehicles owned by a family. Hartman’s proposal would eliminate the $50 fee for each additional horse-drawn vehicle owned by a family.
After the proposal was made Commissioner Mike Watson questioned the higher fee, with concern of compliance amongst the Amish community.
Watson suggested possibly finding a fee with a “sweet spot” to get 100% compliance.
“We need to make it so people want to voluntarily comply,” Watson said. “My concern is having something in place that will work.”
In addressing the compliance issue, Hartman said it is up to local law enforcement to enforce the ordinance.
“I think enforcement could improve if we had regional deputies, which is a possibility moving forward,” Hartman said.
Hartman’s $350 license fee proposal for a family would also eliminate the individual fee for horse-drawn trailers. In doing so those families who will utilize more than one vehicle or trailer at a time would have to have multiple plates.
The ordinance would replace a current ordinance from 1983 that hasn’t been enforced. The 1983 ordinance sets a $20 license fee.
The issue will be discussed in further detail at upcoming meetings.
