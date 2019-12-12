WATERLOO — Three DeKalb High School seniors showcased their project focusing on mental health at the Jobs for America’s Graduates National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C.
JAG students Mallory Treesh, Shelby Waligora and Emily Eis were members of the team that attended the event Dec. 4-8.
They had developed their project during JAG class and chose mental health as the focus, Waligora said. The team came up with the idea of creating knotted bracelets out of colored string that could be used as a nonverbal outlet for wearers to express their mental health states.
Each color of string has a different meaning, Treesh explained. Green shows support; dark blue indicates loss of a loved one by suicide; black represents the mental health semicolon symbol; purple shows a person is still on his or her journey but is there to help others talk; yellow indicates a person’s willingness to talk; and light blue shows a person still is fighting and so should others.
Individuals selected the colors of string that best represent them, and Treesh made the bracelets using a knotting technique.
Waligora said their JAG class specialist, Andrea Freeze, was impressed by the project and presented it to JAG regional managers. They, in turn, approved the team and its project to participate in the national academy. Approximately 1,200 students attended the event, with the team from DeKalb being the only one from its region.
At the academy, the DeKalb team presented its project before two judges. Team members agreed they demonstrated time management, an ability to work together and involvement in their community. They will use the judges’ feedback and critiques to further develop the project, which they will present at a regional competition Jan. 31 at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, they said.
So far, they have created about 50 bracelets and hope to make more. While the bracelets will not be for sale, the team members will accept donations that will go to mental health nonprofits, they said.
The three agreed that their project received positive feedback both from the judges and others attending the event, who were impressed that three young minds had chosen to focus on mental health.
While in Washington, those attending the academy were able to enjoy some sightseeing at the various monuments, the Capitol and Arlington National Cemetery.
“I think it was a very good experience,” Treesh said. “It helped us with the project and with presenting skills, and we made new friends while we were there.”
“JAG is a family,” Eis agreed. “There are always people willing to listen and help you out.”
Freeze and the three students thanked the DeKalb Educators Association, Metal Technologies and Therma-Tru for their financial gifts that enabled the girls to attend the event.
