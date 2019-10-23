Today
Yoga, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery.
Friday
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Giving Back, making pads for cancer patients, noon to 1 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Halloween Walk in Eckhart Park, 7-9 p.m, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; admission $2 per person, with children ages 3 and younger admitted free.
Saturday, Oct. 26
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donation. Proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
Safety fair, Waterloo Fire Station, 305 Sheridan St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature family-friendly games, food and activities. Those attending will be able to meet firemen, farmers and EMTs and explore a fire truck, tractor and ambulance.
Halloween party, 6:30-8 p.m., Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68; food, costume judging and activities. Spencerville’s trick-or-treat time will be from 5-6:30 p.m.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Halloween Walk in Eckhart Park, 7-9 p.m, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; admission $2 per person, with children ages 3 and younger admitted free.
Sunday, Oct. 27
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 2 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., CrossPointe Family Church, 205 High Pointe Crossing, Kendallville.
Halloween Walk in Eckhart Park, 7-9 p.m, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; admission $2 per person, with children ages 3 and younger admitted free.
Monday, Oct. 28
Yoga, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., Mad Anthony Tap Room, 114 N. Main St., Auburn. To schedule an appointment, call (800) RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
Healthy Halloween at the YMCA of DeKalb County, North Street, Auburn; 5-6 p.m. for participants with special needs and 6-8 p.m. for all participants; a safe and healthy alternative for children and families with healthy treats, prizes and activities. Costumes should be family-friendly. Giveaways include a one- year YMCA family membership, bikes, T-shirts and more.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Thursday, Oct. 31
American Legion Post 97 Family Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Christmas bazaar, bake and gift show, Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Around the World Supper, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., 5-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 10 and under $5, carry-outs $8.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Christmas bazaar, bake and gift show, Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, Nov. 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Carrie Newcomer in concert, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; free admission; donations to food pantries will be collected.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Princess Pancake Brunch fundraiser, hosted by Beacon Credit Union at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. Times will be 12:30-2 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for children and $5 for adults and are available at Beacon’s Garrett branch, 1114 S. Randolph St. Proceeds will go to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., CrossPointe Family Church, 205 High Pointe Crossing, Kendallville.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Thanksgiving luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Fashion show with Christopher & Banks begins at 12:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
