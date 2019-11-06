HAMILTON — Hamilton Community schools will remain open after voters in the school district voted with a resounding “yes” on a referendum to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to operate the schools.
The referendum appeared on Tuesday’s election ballot. The supplemental tax rate will continue for eight years and was deemed necessary to ensure the schools’ doors stay open.
The district’s current 44-cent operating referendum tax rate was approved in November 2012 and expires at the end of this year.
A total of 804 votes were cast in favor of the referendum, with 344 opposed. Of those, 631 voters living in the Steuben County portion of the district cast “yes” votes, while 268 voted “no.” In the portion of the district in northeast DeKalb County, 173 voters were in favor of the rate, while 76 were opposed.
In a failed referendum last November, residents voted against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value.
The 44-cent rate approved Tuesday will generate about $1.7 million in revenue for the school district. The district could reduce the rate at some point in the future if it finds itself in a position to do so.
Prior to the election, Superintendent Tony Cassel emphasized the importance of voters realizing the rate is a renewal of the current rate and not an increase.
Tuesday night, Cassel celebrated the referendum victory that will allow the schools to stay open.
“My phone has been blowing up,” Cassel said, acknowledging he had received tearful calls from students who had been worried about where they might be going to school next year. Cassel said he himself shed tears.
“It’s a tremendous night,” he added.
Reflecting on the victory as opposed to last year’s defeat, Cassel said he believed the 71-cent rate proposed last year was too high.
“The voters let us know that,” he added. “Having a whole year to really be fiscally responsible allowed us to lower that rate. I made a promise to this community that I’d look out for the kids and staff and the taxpayer. I tried to be true to that.”
Cassel thanked the volunteers and members of the community who worked behind the scenes to relay accurate information to the community about the referendum and “the great things that are happening at Hamilton.”
People posted on the “Yes To Hamilton Schools" Facebook page throughout Election Day, noting their concern that the should referendum pass.
“I can’t focus on anything ... only can think about my grandkids and their friends being uprooted and thrown out to sink or swim!” one person posted.
“It’s all that’s on my mind today. I pray for for my son and his friends’ sake,” was another comment.
“It’s heartbreaking ... as an alumni and parent of two sons who graduated there I cannot imagine how so many children are going to feel if it doesn’t pass,” someone said, contemplating what would happen if the referendum failed.
With the referendum victory, Cassel said, now is the time to “put the nose to the grindstone” to continue growing what the district already is doing.
"I'm excited," Cassel said. "It's a relief."
