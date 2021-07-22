AUBURN — In less than 24 hours after a multi-car freight train derailment crews had freight moving once again along the CSX rail line early Thursday morning.
Crews from CSX, R.J. Corman Railroad Services and Cranemasters worked throughout the night to remove some 12 train cars carrying 74 intermodal containers from both sets of tracks. At 8:42 a.m. trains resumed operation on the north side tracks.
The derailment happened Wednesday morning around 11:11 a.m. when the 12 cars became dislodged from an eastbound train heading from Bedford, Illinois to Port Newark, New Jersey. The CSX train was carrying 57 cars.
The wreckage left several of the cars piled together between C.R. 35 and C.R. 37 along C.R. 46-A southeast of Auburn.
Thursday morning crews were still working frantically to replace the south side rails to allow trains to continue on both sets of tracks.
Cindy Schild, a CSX media representative said a small diesel spill from one car was observed and immediately contained. Notifications were made to the proper government agencies.
Crews from CSX Railroad, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Fire Department and Jackson Township Fire Department responded to the original call Wednesday. The scene was turned over to representatives from CSX shortly after noon on Wednesday.
After briefly opening the crossings around the crash Wednesday afternoon they were again closed once crews began to remove train cars from the scene. County roads 37, 25, 31, 39, 29 and 46-A were closed to through traffic while the wreckage was cleared.
Thursday morning only a handful of shipping containers remained stacked in an empty field on the north side of the tracks.
No injuries were reported in the wreck.
