AUBURN — Salvatori’s Authentic Italian restaurant is expanding its business with plans to open a site in Auburn later this spring.
Owned by the Bourounis and Valdez families, the Auburn restaurant will be located at 170 Smaltz Way in a location that formerly housed a Subway sandwich shop.
“We’re super-excited to expand our family to Auburn,” said Stephanie Bourounis. “We’re hoping to be open at the end of May.”
Salvatori’s opened in 2006 in New Haven and added a second location on Fort Wayne’s west side at 10337 Illinois Road in 2012.
The Bourounis and Valdez families took over the business from the Leto family about 18 months ago, said Bourounis.
Salvatori’s serves authentic Italian dishes, using recipes that originated from the Italian village of the Letos’ grandmother, Bourounis said. Dough is freshly made daily. The restaurant’s signature dish is spaghetti supreme, which features baked spaghetti filled with the toppings of a supreme pizza, she said.
Bourounis said many of the restaurant’s customers had encouraged the business to expand to Auburn.
“This spot became available,” she said of the Auburn location.
Bourounis said significant construction work is taking place on the building’s interior, including the installation of a kitchen hood system.
The restaurant’s decor will be Italian-style, featuring color schemes in deep red and black, and accented with family photos.
Bourounis said the business is anticipating hiring 15 more employees to staff the Auburn location in positions including kitchen help, serving and hosting.
“We’re definitely looking for some Auburn help,” she said. “We’re excited to get to know everybody there and become part of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.