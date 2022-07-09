AUBURN — Suffolk Punch draft horses Cyrus and Leo made their debut appearance at the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days Friday, leading wagon rides around the Draft Animal Museum grounds at 5873 C.R. 427.
Rain had left the fields too wet for field demonstrations, but other activities including antique equipment displays and a corn shelling and grinding demonstration still remained on the agenda.
Cyrus and Leo are owned by Kim Hoyer of Steuben County, who said the event would be a first for his team. As he drove them around the field, Hoyer said he was pleased with how his horses were performing.
“It’d got to happen some time,” he said of his decision to have Cyrus and Leo participate.
Hoyer explained the breed originated in the English county of Suffolk, where draft horses date back hundreds of years. They were bred to do farm work, plowing the heavy, clay ground of that area.
Horsemen’s Association member Myron Stackhouse said Summer Harvest Days aims to educate the public on what is at the Draft Animal Museum and how the equipment and draft animals were used.
The event continues today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cloverleafs 4-H Club will be selling ice cream and drinks. A sloppy joe meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carry-outs will be available. Doughnuts and coffee will be available this morning.
Admission to the event is free. Freewill donations for food will be accepted.
