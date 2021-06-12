Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St..
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, 100 S.Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
4:30 p.m. — Auburn Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, joint executive session (closed to the public), Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, to discuss pending litigation and the purchase and/or lease of real property.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
2 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, Plan Commission, department heads, and Redevelopment Commission will tour, inspect, and attend a presentation of the Iron Works Development and River Greenway in Mishawaka. The tour will be made to obtain information, and no official meeting or vote of any public body will take place. However, questions may be posed by the City of Auburn to officials of the City of Mishawaka.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club on C.R. 68.
7 p.m. —DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Meetings are open to the public. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
