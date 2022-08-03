AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will host two concerts this weekend.
The Old Crown Brass Band will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. The 35-member brass band was founded in 2007 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
The band has presented performances throughout northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio and participated in the North American Brass Band Association championships where it was awarded first place in the Third Section category in 2019. The band derives its unique sound from the instrumentation of the traditional British brass band of cornets, tenor horns, baritones, euphoniums, trombones, tubas and percussion.
Its program for the Auburn performance will mix popular, jazz and patriotic pieces. The band will be conducted by Auburn resident TJ Faur. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Serenity House will present its 14th annual fundraising event, Concert Under the Stars. This year’s concert is Tribute to the Legends of Rock and Country Show, featuring Todd Allen Herendeen.
Herendeen originally hails from Garrett, but has been a member of the Panama City Beach, Florida community since 2002.
In 2018, he opened his own dinner show room in Panama City called the Todd Herendeen Theatre and performs there regularly with his FTD Band.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with bouncy houses, silent auction, raffle prizes and food by Timmy’s BBQ. The concert starts promptly at 6 p.m.
Serenity House is located in Auburn, Warsaw, Albion and Plymouth and is dedicated to the concept that, with the help of other recovering people, men and women can achieve lasting sobriety with a quality of life they never imagined possible. For more information visit serenityhouseinc.org.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 South Center Street in Auburn Indiana adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
