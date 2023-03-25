Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 23, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Haleigh Hornett, 26, of the 300 block of Dunnwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. March 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a family restoration court violation of non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Sean Raymond, 40, of the 6200 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. March 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Marks, 45, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. March 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of non-support of a dependent with prior, a Level 5 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.