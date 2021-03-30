Highlighting co-parenting challenge number six on the list, "Using the child(ren) as messengers."
How common do you think this challenge is? Here are some common examples of this co-parenting challenge. 1) Maybe mom says, "Tell your dad I can't buy you and your brother the shoes you need, because he is late on his child support." 2) Giving the child(ren) notes to give to their other parent. 3) Telling the child(ren) to remind their other parent of something. 4) Texting or calling the child(ren) with a message that they may be late for pick up or drop off and to let their other parent know. These are just a few of the common examples of using children as messengers.
Parents who are maybe avoiding conflict with an ex, put the child(ren) in the middle if the child(ren) are being used in any way as messengers. As co-parenting relationship conflict lessens, this challenge becomes less of an issue because the messages could be considered by then, harmless.
For healthy, respectful and responsible co-parenting, it is different for a child to bring their parent a message that would not be involving the child(ren) in adult issues, that is not anger- and emotion-driven and that does not have an agenda. Kids know. They know and will be stressed by having a responsibility put on them as messengers in a co-parenting relationship that is in need of repair and that puts them in the middle of their parents high conflict co-parenting.
With healthy co-parenting, the child(ren) are not stressed, so messages are not given a lot of thought, because they are usually not about adult issues related to their parents’ situation, and are usually not anger- and emotion-driven and have no hidden agenda. The messages are most generally just basic.
I have worked with couples who to save arguments and to avoid most probable drama, would just use the kids, but then during my workshop, when we talk about stress and depression indicators in children of divorce, they recognize in their own child(ren) these signs of stress and depression that could possibly be a direct result of how their co-parenting communication is handled, including their child(ren) being used as messengers. That is what you do not want for your co-parenting relationship and journey.
When I am instructing my workshop or when I am with a couple for co-parenting coaching, I like to supply these co-parents with questions that they can ask themselves during different situations that arise in their co-parenting. I also like to present ideas of how to move past involving children as messengers. Both of those involve "making a choice" (formula part number one) to not involve the child(ren) and asking the question, "Is what I am about to do, going to involve my child(ren), put them in the middle of a difficult situation, or possibly cause them stress, tension or upset?” If the answer is yes to any of those, then you just don't do it.
Remember the goal is to co-parent in a way that has the least amount of tension and upset on the child(ren).
I hope you all have a great week.
