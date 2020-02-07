AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street organization have announced plans for their 2020 summer art exhibit.
The exhibit, titled “Enjoy the Outdoors,” will feature 20 wooden garden potting benches. The benches are being made by carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products at Pleasant Lake.
As with previous exhibits, the potting benches will be placed in the downtown Auburn business district and will feature art created by local and regional artists.
The “Enjoy the Outdoors” exhibit will be the 11th outdoor art exhibit the group has presented. It will be on display from June through September.
Cash awards to artists will be presented at the end of the exhibit.
The garden benches will be auctioned on Thursday Sept. 17, at the annual DABA Fundraising Dinner and Auction, with proceeds being split between each artist and DABA.
Area artists interested in participating in the exhibit may pick up applications and artist guidelines at Carbaugh Jewelers 108 E. 7th St., Auburn, or by visiting the DABA website at daba4auburn.org.
The deadline for registration is Friday, March 13. The final 20 artists will be selected from the applications by an art committee.
For more information, people may contact Mike Littlejohn at Carbaugh Jewelers, 925-3113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.