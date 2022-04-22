WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday appointed the district’s next director of transportation and director of food services.
Craig Long will become director of transportation, taking over for Renee Dawson, who has resigned.
The board went on to approve the appointment of Aubrey Gough as the district’s next director of food services. She will replace Ashlee Shroyer, whose resignation was accepted by the board Tuesday night.
Long is a familiar face at DeKalb Central, having been hired in 2012 and currently serving as the lead technician in the bus garage, Superintendent Steve Teders said.
Teders said the district reviewed 11 applications for the position and conducted seven first-round interviews and five final interviews.
“The process was intensive and the interviews were quite rigorous as candidates found themselves interviewed by various stakeholders within DeKalb Central schools, Teders said in a memorandum recommending Long’s appointment.
“Mr. Long is a loyal, committed and hardworking member of the transportation department. He has been a person to be relied upon at any time, day or night, and on the weekend too. He has been part of an amazing team and routinely looks for ways to do things more efficiently and innovatively while keeping student safety in the forefront of every decision,” Teders said.
The board approved a 240-day contact for Long with an annual salary of $65,000.
Gough comes to DeKalb Central with 20 years of experience in food service, including over three years in food service and management at Hamilton Community Schools, Teders said.
“Ms. Gough is no stranger to DeKalb Central schools as she worked in food service at DeKalb Middle School for a period of time and brings a wide array of experiences within the food service industry,” Teders added.
The board approved a 240-day contract for Gough with an annual salary of $62,000.
• The board approved a plan for the high school’s summer school program. Summer school will take place May 26 to June 23. Morning sessions will be from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions will be from 12:15-4:15 p.m.
Credit recovery courses will be offered in: algebra 1 and algebra II; English 9, 10, 11 and 12; and geometry. Summer school courses also will be offered in: advanced concert band; health; physical education I and II; supervised agriculture experience; online Apex; and middle school math intervention. Courses in economics and government will be available for the class of 2023 and sixth-semester graduates only.
Transportation will be provided for the morning summer school session. Transportation for the afternoon session will be determined at a later date. Course offerings are pending student enrollment numbers.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the high school and the Notre Dame University Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program. The program promotes Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education in Advanced Placement content areas of science, math, English and computer science. The program provides professional development at no cost to the district. Teachers who enter into the program will be eligible to receive incentives for meeting individual goals. Students who earn a passing score on any AP test within the program also will receive an incentive, the board heard.
• The board approved a new agreement with The Propane People for the 2022-23 school year. The current propane agreement expires at the end of this school year.
The price being quoted for 126,000 gallons — the estimate for a full school year — is $2.48 per gallon, the board heard.
“Gibson’s and The Propane People have been great partners with the district since introducing propane to the fleet several years ago, even assisting in obtaining relevant grants,” the district’s Chief Financial Officer, Steve Snider, said in a memo to the board.
“Most recently, they were instrumental to the installation of the new propane fueling station at the transportation department facility.”
In personnel matters:
The board accepted the retirements of sixth-grade teacher Karen Roark and food service administration assistant Louanne Haley.
The board accepted the resignations of: high school girls head swim coach and boys assistant swim coach Kimberly Kumpfmiller; high school co-head swim coach Ronald Kumpfmiller; sixth-grade language arts teacher Stephanie Egolf; high school head speech coach Andy Comfort; middle school substitute teacher Caitlin Wilson; middle school food service employee Stephanie Czaja; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Toni Lee Webb; high school music secretary Kassie Fry; middle school substitute custodian Kyler Bibbee; high school English teacher Darci Brown; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Pamela Chorpenning; middle school paraprofessional Drea Parker; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional B. Killion; high school assistant gymnastics coach Ryley Gibson; high school assistant cheer coach Emerson Brand; food service substitutes Martha Back and Kristen McClain; Country Meadow Elementary School first-grade teacher Amy Billings; and high school assistant volleyball coach Shelly Detcher.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo Elementary School long-term substitute Grace Moyer; middle school math teacher Tonya Pollock; middle school language arts teacher Denise Kever; Country Meadow paraprofessional Kimberly Stahl; Country Meadow third-grade teachers Keirston Snyder and Madeline Goff; Waterloo head custodian Rick Moore; groundskeeper Randy Bice; high school custodian Matt Stuckey; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Bailey Pfafman; spring unified club and high school assistant unified track coach Amanda Kelley; Waterloo food service employee Alex Hipshner; speech pathologists Melissa Fuller and Sarah Knapp; bus driver Tina Flaugh; and bus assistant Margaret Johnson.
