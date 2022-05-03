CORUNNA — Standing in front of a tractor that had been passed down through generations and gifted to her late son as a graduation gift, Kriss Stackhouse caught her breath as she announced a hefty donation to DeKalb High School Friday afternoon.
“This is where it all started,” she said, gesturing to the Stackhouse family farm on C.R. 8 in rural Corunna.
Stackhouse then presented a check for $128,884 from Dal’s Big Hand Big Heart Foundation to support the school’s FFA and ag shop building and equipment improvements.
The foundation’s mission is to support the vocational, trades and agricultural fields in honor of Dallas Stackhouse.
“We started the foundation in 2019 after our son, Dallas, passed away,” Stackhouse said.
“He had a passion for agriculture, farming and trades.”
She said her son — a 2010 DeKalb graduate — was involved in the FFA program while in school.
“The FFA program was one of the only things that got that boy through school,” she said with a smile.
“Our intent is to be able to fund, help — whatever we can do — to support trades and agriculture in northeast Indiana and for the kids at DeKalb High School. I’ve got a passion for those kids,” she said.
The money presented Friday was raised at an event at Sylvan Cellars on April 9.
“There was a lot of community support,” Stackhouse said of the fundraiser.
“We’re grateful and thankful,” high school Principal Marcus Wagner said of the foundation’s gift.
He said the funds will allow students to work with top-of-the-line equipment in all agriculture courses.
“I just really want to say a big thank you to everyone who came out and supported us and all of the people in the community who really get behind us,” Stackhouse said.
“It’s because of all of us that we’re going to make it happen.”
