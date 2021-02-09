AUBURN — Tempus Technologies’ website says the company has grown by 373% in the last three years.
That trend seems poised to continue with PNC Bank’s pending acquisition of the Auburn-based company for an undisclosed sum.
“PNC has tasked us with building lots of good things from a technology perspective for them,” said Jason Sweitzer, president of the 34-year-old company based at 635 W 11th St.
“They’ve committed to continue growth along that curve, and we don’t see any reason it will slow down,” Sweitzer added. “We certainly anticipate that we’re going to continue to add staff as we grow.”
Tempos added around 30 employees last year alone to reach a roster of 135, working in its Auburn headquarters and across the nation.
“We’ll find places to put people. We have room for a few more people to pack them in, and we have a lot of remote options,” Sweitzer said. “We’re not real worried about that.”
Those employees will be creating and refining Tempus products that operate invisibly to consumers, while keeping their sensitive information invisible to others.
Using encrypted transactions, Tempus is a leader in the field of “secure payments at the point of interaction,” its website says. Creating an edge over its rivals, Tempus keeps date encrypted from start to finish of the process.
“A consumer would likely run into our products if a merchant would use them for payment acceptance,” Sweitzer said. Without realizing it, a customer might be using Tempus products to pay a bill for health care or make a purchase from a major retail chain. Tempus’ mobile applications can be used by a repair work to accept payments on-site.
Banks, including PNC, use Tempus for making and accepting payments securely, Sweitzer said.
“Prior to the acquisition, we had launched a strategic partnership with PNC. So PNC was actively using our products well before the acquisition happened,” he said.
Under PNC’s ownership, “We are going to have more resources to build more products, and we will have a bigger distribution channel to be able to sell those products,” Sweitzer said.
“There is a wide swath of technology where our portfolio is highly complimentary to PNC’s products and to PNC’s client base that I think is going to be a significant competitive advantage for both Tempus and the bank,” he added.
“Really enabling customers to take friction out of payments and enable a much more digital experience is really important to the future of payments, both for PNC and other financial institutions,” said Chris Ward, PNC Treasury Management’s head of product and operations.
PNC’s acquisition of Tempus is “a really great match,” Ward said. He said PNC “can leverage what Tempus has built, invest more in it, and make compelling products for both PNC and the industry.”
As an example of “a new way of moving money,” Ward said, “Allowing Tempus customers to be able to use a person’s email address or mobile number to make a payment to is a great example of creating new capability and providing an additional way for business customers who use Tempus’s solutions to interact with consumers and small businesses that they need to pay, without needing banking information.”
When the acquisition by PNC is complete, Tempus Technologies will continue to be an independent company, based in Auburn, keeping all its employees and managers.
“We’re very excited about it and feel like it will be a great fit for our community and for our company and our employees,” Sweitzer said.
