AUBURN — A DeKalb County man will face 17 1/2 years in prison for killing his wife in a Waterloo house on Halloween last year.
During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday, Joseph F. Traster, 55, pleaded guilty to intentionally killing Lisa M. Heiser while acting under sudden heat. Traster originally faced a charge of murder, but that was amended to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, Traster will be sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison, all executed, and no probation. Judge Monte Brown scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 10.
Police found Heiser dead inside a home in the 500 block of Meadows Lane, Waterloo, on the afternoon of Oct. 31. She had been strangled to death.
Jail records list Traster’s address as the 1300 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, although he allegedly told police he lived at the home where the homicide occurred.
During Monday’s plea hearing, the court heard that while Traster was at work earlier that day, Heiser had sent him a text message indicating she wanted a divorce.
Traster said when he arrived home after work, Heiser was in bed and he asked her to get up and talk. Traster said Heiser told him she was “through talking.”
Traster said he then went to the kitchen before returning to the bedroom, where he put on his pajamas.
“I tried to cuddle with her,” Traster said. “She kicked me in the groin.”
Traster said he went to the bathroom and then returned to the bedroom. Traster said he attempted to talk to Heiser, but she would not talk.
Traster said he shook Heiser and “my hands went up to her throat.”
“And that’s when you killed her?” asked DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner.
“Yes,” Traster responded.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for Traster’s arrest, filed by DeKalb County Police Detective Brady Thomas, Traster told Thomas he got up onto his knees in the bed and placed both hands around Heiser’s neck. He said he squeezed Heiser’s neck for an amount of time that he could not recall, the affidavit said.
Traster told Thomas he eventually laid back down on the bed and went to sleep. Traster said that around 2 p.m. that afternoon, a family member knocked on his bedroom door and woke him. Traster said he spoke briefly with the family member just outside the bedroom door. He then went back inside the bedroom and touched Heiser. Traster said she was cold to the touch, and he called his son, telling him he believed he killed his wife, according to the affidavit.
