GARRETT — A special end-of-summer bash is planned for Saturday in Eastside Park in Garrett.
Miller’s Merry Manor, the City of Garrett, The Bulldogs, DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, Rollin’ Heritage Car Club and Beacon Credit Union have teamed up for an evening of music, food and fun.
The car cruise-in will be from 4-7 p.m. Entry is free.
The cook-out will be from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $6 for adults and children young than 3 are $4.
The Bulldogs will feature ’50s and ’60s rock-and-roll on stage from 4-7 p.m. followed by a live auction at 7 p.m.
Members of the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will be providing wagon rides for a donation during the event from 4-7 p.m. and games will be held in the park.
Eastside Park is located at 800 E. Houston St., across from the school.
Proceeds benefit the Garrett Community Schools and the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information, contact Sue at 357-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.