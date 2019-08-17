Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, meeting at the bus maintenance facility, 200 R.E. Jones Road, Butler.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Building Committee meeting at the main library.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board’s Vote Center Study Committee meeting in the DeKalb County Office Building, basement, Auburn; Shelley Mawhorter, Noble County clerk, will be the guest speaker.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board work session for strategic planning in the Alan C. Middleton Administration Center.
