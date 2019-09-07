AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Thursday and Friday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Brian Dirrim of the 100 block of Lane 221 AB, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was sentenced to one year, which may be served on community corrections, for escape, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Melanie Myers of Waterloo received a 90-day suspended sentence and up to one year of probation for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $75.
Deitrick Ervin Jr. of the 4800 block of Warsaw Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $1 for failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zackary Allen of the 600 block of Henry Street, Huntington, was sentenced to 180 days, which may be served on community corrections, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Joseph Keating of the 600 block of East Main Street, Butler, was fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
