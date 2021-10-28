AUBURN — Getting a COVID booster shot now is “noncontroversial” for people over age 65 or with compromised immune systems, an Auburn physician says.
Looking ahead, COVID boosters may turn out to be part of our routine, said James Buchanan, M.D., of Auburn.
A retired physician, Buchanan counseled people at the DeKalb County COVID vaccination site in Auburn earlier this year. He formerly served as chief medical officer for DeKalb Memorial Hospital and as CEO of the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program.
Buchanan has continued to study developments with COVID vaccinations. He recommends checking the website cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19.
“For people who want to just cut through all the other stuff that’s going on out there … this is real information — if you want to go right to a source that’s going to be your most credible information,” he said this week. “It’s what I go by. … I would encourage people to look at it.”
Based on his research, Buchanan said, “It’s very clear — noncontroversial — that for people that are 65 and older that a booster is beneficial.”
People ages 50 and above with underlying medical conditions or weakened immunity also should have boosters, Buchanan said.
Those with high exposure to the public or who could infect others may elect to have a booster, he said. That could apply to teachers, school support workers, people who work in crowded factories, public transit workers and caregivers for elderly people.
The Centers for Disease Control website also includes information about potential risks of booster shots.
For people younger than 50 and especially under 30, COVID tends to be less severe, so boosters have not been authorized, Buchanan said.
“The younger you are, your immunity is better, and because of that, the antibody levels after vaccination tend to stay up a little higher, and they gradually decline at a slower rate,” he said.
Anyone who already has been vaccinated can choose a booster shot from any of the three available vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
“People may consider the benefits and risks of each product and discuss with their healthcare provider which product is most appropriate for them,” the CDC advises.
“I was happy to see that the CDC gave people a choice,” Buchanan said. Studies have monitored people who mixed and matched booster shots in every possible combination.
“The good news is, it did not matter how you mixed and matched as far as safety,” Buchanan said.
However, people who first received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine saw a significant increase in COVID antibodies with a J&J booster, but far greater increases with Pfizer or Moderna boosters.
“It’s my personal opinion, and many of the researchers are saying: You’ve had your one shot of J&J, you’d probably get more benefit if you’d get your booster as either a Pfizer or a Moderna,” Buchanan said.
There is more to the immune system than antibody counts, however, he added.
“It’s not clear yet where is the level of antibody you need to give you that absolute protection from hospitalization or death,” he said.
“For those who had Moderna or Pfizer shots, I would feel quite comfortable with staying with the same one,” Buchanan said. However, if the same type is not available, people should not hesitate to take the other one.
“They have a little bit of preference for keeping it the same, but, really, absolutely you can switch,” Buchanan said. He received the Pfizer vaccine originally and got a Pfizer booster a few weeks ago.
“Some of the people who might consider switching are those who had side effects that they didn’t care for” from the first vaccine, he said, adding, “There’s no guarantee that’s its going to be any different” with another type.
People with weakened immune systems now are recommended to receive a third full dose of vaccine — three shots, followed by a fourth as a booster six months later.
“They need a little more of that vaccine to mount a sufficient antibody level,” he said.
It is not surprising that a booster is being recommended for the COVID vaccine, Buchanan said.
“So many of our other vaccines require a booster,” such as hepatitis, tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, he said. The body mounts much higher antibody levels after a second shot.
Buchanan said his gut feeling is that people will need regular COVID boosters in the future, though perhaps not every year like the flu shot.
Diseases vary in ways ranging from smallpox, which requires only one shot for life, to tetanus, with a booster every 10 years in most cases, to the flu with its annual shots.
“Where does COVID lie along that spectrum?” is the question, he said. “It mutates often, but the good news — it doesn’t mutate as fast as influenza.
“Time will tell us how many mutations it takes before it breaks through our vaccine and we have to update it,” he said about the future for COVID.
“Are we going to get this every year?” he asked about COVID boosters. “I think the answer is, there’s a good chance, but it’s possible it will be every two years or three years. We’ll just have to wait and see.
“If it is every year, then, hopefully, they’ll combine it with the influenza vaccine .. so we only have to have one shot. … There’s already some work on that.”
To receive a COVID booster now, people can go to the website ourshot.in.gov or to their preferred pharmacy.
Most people reportedly can get a booster at a pharmacy on the same day, and sometimes as walk-ins, he said.
“The demand isn’t as great as you think. People aren’t running to get their boosters like they were … for their initial series,” Buchanan said.
At the Indiana State Department’s mobile clinic in Auburn on Wednesday, a total of 158 doses of vaccine were administered and 23 COVID tests were performed, a department official said.
Buchanan emphasized that medical advice for COVID will continue to evolve.
“I like the way the CDC is beginning to say: ‘We’re trying to make decisions on imperfect data,’” he said. As time goes on, experience will show how well booster shots perform, and whether mixing and matching vaccine types is successful.”
Buchanan predicted, “What we do now is going to be different than what we do in 10 years — for many things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.