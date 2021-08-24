AUBURN — Visitors will see new exhibits recalling the 1930s and ’40s at the National Auto and Truck Museum during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Labor Day weekend.
Spencerville native Jim Hollabaugh has loaned the museum a replica of his father’s 1941 Shell oil delivery truck.
Also, the museum’s volunteers have built a simulated Auburn Automobile Co. dealership as it would have appeared in 1935.
Maurice H. Hollabaugh served as the Shell oil distributor in Spencerville from late 1930s to early 1950s, his son said.
Jim Hollabaugh bought a 1941 GMC tanker truck on eBay and set out to make it match the way his father’s truck appears in an old photo that shows his brother, Ted, seated on the running board.
Jim Hollabaugh now lives in Ohio and owns Frontier Trailer Sales and Frontier Tank Center in Richfield, near Cleveland. He turned the vintage truck over to the expert hands of his longtime employee, Scotty Thayer.
“We took it completely down to a bare frame” and worked nearly 1,000 hours in restoring it over a span of 13 months, Thayer said.
Hollabaugh also has donated Shell memorabilia for a display at the museum, and his next project will be restoring a stake-body truck to exhibit alongside the Shell tanker.
The museum’s replica Auburn dealership is “one of the most ambitious projects our volunteers have ever taken on,” said Dave Yarde, the museum’s executive director.
“It was going to be just a facade on the wall to look like a dealership, and it evolved into a full-blown dealership,” with real brick-and-mortar walls, Yarde said.
The dealership’s showroom features a Cord L-29, which was assembled inside the museum building some 80 years ago, as well as a prototype 1936 Auburn limousine. Another Auburn occupies the service bay, equipped a with vintage lift and a “lubritorium” sign, painstakingly restored by volunteers after it was salvaged from a former filling station near the museum.
Auburn Automobile’s “first new dealership in 85 years” bears the name of Charles Becker Motorcar Co. Yarde said Bob Becker of Ontario, Canada, made a donation for the right to name the replica dealership in memory of his father.
Alongside the replica dealership is a functioning “used-car lot” with four classic Auburn autos for sale by consignment.
“People can come in and buy a used Auburn,” Yarde said. The cars are priced at $35,000 and up.
