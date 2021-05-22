GARRETT — Todd Allen Herendeen will be on stage at Eastside Park in Garrett on Friday to benefit the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
Eastside Park is across from Garrett High School on East Houston Street.
Advance tickets are on sale at the DeKalb Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler; Tails Book Store in the Auburn Atrium MarketPlace, 106 W. 6th St., Auburn, or by calling 413-9003. Tickets also be may purchased at the event. Blue level tickets are priced at $30, and pink level tickets are $20. Children under age 12 will be admitted free of charge.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Activities will include food trucks and a silent auction.
“I am always thrilled to come back to the town I grew up in, and to help raise money for a good cause is even more special,” Herendeen said. “I have so many fond memories of my youth, and I love coming back to revisit my old stomping grounds and see familiar faces. It’s a real treat and honor to entertain the hometown crowd!”
Construction will resume in June to complete a 6,800-square-foot building for a new animal shelter at 5730 C.R. 11-A, just west of Interstate 69, exit 326. Fetters Construction of Auburn will build the new structure, which will replace the shelter’s present home in a smaller, aging building along U.S. 6 west of Butler.
The new shelter will be able to hold more animals and will feature an intake room, quarantine room and a space for educational classes. An air purification system and other sanitation features will add to the benefits. It will have water service from the city of Auburn, with a mound system for sewage treatment.
