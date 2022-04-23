AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association has announced this year’s Farmers Market will take place each Wednesday and Saturday from May through October from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Wednesdays, the market will be along Main Street at the corner of 7th and Main streets. On Saturdays, the market will have a new location along 7th Street in the DeKalb County parking lot between the health department and the county jail. There will be parking in the same lot with overflow parking across the street at the health department.
“We are excited to have a new location with ample room to grow. There is an increased number of vendors this year, and with the expected sidewalk construction along 9th Street, we knew we needed to find a new location,” DABA said in a news release.
“This space is safer being off the street and has ample parking and there is a nearby public restroom at the police station. There is really something for everyone. Plan to come and pick up your fresh market fruits and veggies or baked goods or even a new artisan item that is handmade. We look forward to seeing you downtown at the farmers market.”
