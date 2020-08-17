GARRETT — Don’t get caught watching the paint dry.
One night only, the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre will show the sports classic movie, “Hoosiers” to benefit an organization that operates the Hoosier Gym.
The film, directed by Decatur native David Anspaugh, will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle and may be purchased through the website, eventbrite.com. Only 200 tickets are available for this one-time showing, due to social distancing guidelines.
The gym used in the movie is located in Knightstown, between Indianapolis and New Castle on U.S. 40.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Knightstown’s Hoosier Gym organization.
The Hoosier Gym group normally receives much of its funding from visitors, games and tournaments played there. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the organization has lost much of its financial support.
In the movie, the Hoosier Gym serves as the home court of the fictional Hickory Huskers, a small-town team that wins the 1952 Indiana high school basketball state championship.
The film was inspired by, and is loosely based on the actual achievements, of the Milan High School basketball team that won the 1954 state championship.
The film stars Gene Hackman as coach Norman Dale, Barbara Hershey as Hickory teacher Myra Fleener, the late Dennis Hoper as Shooter Flatch, who devises the “picket fence” play during the movie and Maris Valainis as basketball player Jimmy Chitwood.
