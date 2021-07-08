AUBURN — The City of Auburn is taking steps to address the feral cat issue within the city.
After a nearly 45-minute public hearing Tuesday night, the Auburn Common Council voted 6-1 — with councilman Jim Finchum casting the only dissenting vote — to move forward with a Community Cat program.
Finchum said the only reason he was voting against the ordinance was because of its vagueness.
Discussion on the issue began in May 2020 when the decision was made to address the feral cat problem. Since then, several meetings have been held with stakeholders in the process including local veterinarians, representatives from neighboring communities and the staff of the DeKalb County Humane Society.
It is estimated that there are as many as 1,800 feral cats within the city limits.
Jessica Henry, executive director of Humane Fort Wayne, was present at the June 15 meeting to explain Fort Wayne’s Community Cat program. Auburn’s program was modeled after the one in Fort Wayne.
The CommunityCat program is a combined effort between the city, DeKalb County Humane Society, local veterinarians and the general public to trap, sterilize and return feral cats. The cats will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and given the needed vaccines before being returned to the wild.
The program will have no cost to taxpayers as the city and humane society will be looking for grants and donations to fund the program.
During the public hearing, Angel Albright, a local resident who lives on Madison Street, expressed her displeasure for the program. She urged the council to take a second look at the program and consider other options to control the cat population within the city.
“I am here on behalf of the birds. We were named a Bird City USA in 2016,” she said. “I am asking the council to make a commitment to the Audubon Society. We need to protect the birds and their habitats.”
She went on to say she believes the problem is the individual pet owners who allow their cats to run loose outside and fail to get their animals spayed or neutered.
Auburn resident Ted Hansen also agreed with Albright, but went on to say he is totally against the program.
“Cats are everywhere. They are running this town,” he said. “I have had two bluebirds killed in the past two weeks.”
Hansen said the city needs to look for other options, comparing the feral cat problem to one of overpopulation of deer or muskrat.
“If you have a cat, put it on a leash. I don’t want them in my yard,” he said.
Courtney Butler, who spoke in favor of the program, said euthanizing the animals isn’t the answer.
Glenn Gruny, a local resident living along 7th Street, said he can see both sides of the issue, but hoped something could be done to control the population.
After closing the public hearing, Mayor Mike Ley said he believes in the results of the program.
“If it needs tweaking along the way we can do that,” he said. “There will be an educational process that goes along with this.”
Before taking the vote several council members spoke on the issue.
“This is a program to attempt to limit the number of cats,” said Matt Kruse, councilman. “Studies show it will decrease the cat population over time. I think that the potential is there that this is a step in the right direction.
“We aren’t doing anything now. This is a step in the right direction and it isn’t costing us any money. I don’t understand what the negative is, it is a step in the right direction for everyone’s concerns.”
Councilman Kevin Webb said he was voting in favor of the initiative because there hasn’t been any other good suggestions brought forth.
Details of the implementation of the program will be forthcoming.
City purchasing iron bridge from county
On first reading Tuesday night, the Auburn Common Council voted to move forward with the purchase of an abandoned iron bridge from the county for $50,000 pending inspection. The iron bridge once spanned the CSX railroad tracks on C.R. 75 east of St. Joe. Mayor Ley wants to install it as a pedestrian bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street.
The resolution will be up for second reading at the July 20 Common Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.