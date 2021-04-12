AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday.
The report ends a streak of 43 days when new case reports were in single digits.
In total, 69 cases have been confirmed in the first 12 days of April — an average of 5.75 per day.
Monday’s new patients include two between birth and 10 years old; six between ages 21-30; three from ages 21-30; eight from 31-40 years old; five in the 41-50 age group; two between 51-60 years old; three from 61-70 years old; and one between ages 91-100.
It marks the first time a patient in the 91-100 age group has been reported in DeKalb County since Feb. 25.
The new patients bring the total to 4,079 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.