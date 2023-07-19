AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in May in DeKalb County.
Thomas Paul Brown, 46, Garrett and Amanda Rae Jacobs, 45, Garrett.
Colton Wesley Rowlison, 24, Auburn and Bre Anna Ranae Banter, 24, Auburn.
Nathan Thomas Chapman, 33, Auburn and Brittany Morgan Chapman, 30, Auburn.
Roger Blaine Menges, 59, Auburn and Gretchen Maria Williams, 58, Auburn.
Troy Elwood Elston, 23, Auburn and Karson Cheyenne Chapman, 24, Auburn.
Brandon Michael Weinand-Biberstine, 23, Butler and Mackenzie Laya Rosswurm, 22, Butler.
Alan Dale Fanning, 41, Fremont and Rochelle Marie Price, 33, Butler.
Daniel Lee Hanes, 47, Auburn and Cheryl Jean Doan, 35, Auburn.
Samuel John Reitenbach, 19, Crystal Lake, Illinois and Joy Lynne Seigel, 19, Auburn.
Chase Robert Franz, 22, Hamilton and Karaghan Marie Bireley, 23, Hamilton.
Justin Michael Tellez, 40, Auburn and Jonita Marie Miller, 30, Auburn.
Gary Carl Martin, 63, Garrett and Jodie Lynne Sapp, 59, Auburn.
Bradley Joseph Lanham, 34, Auburn and Rebecca Sue Moore, 39, Auburn.
Steven Martin Grime, 30, Montpelier, Ohio and Summer Mist Moon, 23, Bryan, Ohio.
Benjamin Dale Warstler, 35, Garrett and Madison Paige Shoudel, 26, Garrett.
Alexander Gerald Thomas, 22, Waterloo and Alexis Murphy Watson, 28, Wolcottville.
Brandon Michael Burggrave, 23, Auburn and Briana Nicole Schrock, 30, Auburn.
Justin Lee Durkes, 23, Harlan and Cassidy Renee Wiedenhoeft, 24, Auburn.
Jonathan David Sassanella, 33, Auburn and Destiny Starr Hernandez, 25, Auburn.
Sanford Samuel O’Dell Steiler, 64, Butler and Elizabeth Ann Shadle, 39, Butler.
Caleb Alan Seely, 22, LaGrange and Hannah Arline Hyde, 22, Spencerville.
Travis Dean Parsell, 44, Garrett and Adrienne Anne Clark, 45, Garrett.
Luis Miguel Ramos Briceno, 40, Auburn and Kady Marie Lash, 38, Auburn.
Christopher Paul Hopkins, 61, Auburn and Nina Marie Evanoff, 47, Butler.
Brian Christopher Warner, 42, Butler and Cassie Ann Carpenter, 35, Butler.
Barbara Rose Snyder, 30, Auburn and Mhegann Lyn Herendeen, 33, Auburn.
Jeffrey Ivan Waters, 52, Auburn and Angela Dawn Warner, 45, Auburn.
Tristan Emmanuel Lane Boyles, 22, Garrett and Allison Briann Cunningham, 23, Carmel.
Todd Allan Wulff, 49, Butler and Sylvia Villarreal Ruiz, 49, Butler.
Joseph Michael Everson, 24, Franklin and Bethany Laura Chase, 21, Auburn.
