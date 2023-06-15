AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved a pay boost for health department nurses in an effort to be more competitive with private sector wages.
The council adopted the recommendation of the county’s job classification/compensation committee, setting salaries of: $90,500 for the county nurse; $78,228 for the assistant county nurse; $62,579 for the part-time registered nurse; and $78,228 for a first deputy/full time nurse, which has been vacant since December.
Current salaries are: $67,000 for the county nurse; $54,728 for the assistant county nurse; $43,782 for the part-time registered nurse; and $54,728 for the open registered nurse position.
The matter of nurse salary increases was brought before the council last month and referred to the committee to come up with a recommendation. The council heard the department is competing with Parkview and other hospitals who are offering offering high salaries and large sign-on bonuses.
On the vacant position, DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch said the department was not receiving resumes from candidates with the experience needed or from people who were willing to take a pay cut.
She said an individual has expressed interest in the position but would have had to take a $25,000 per year pay cut.
Lynch noted that two nurses are eligible to retire now with a third being in that situation next year.
“It’s a job that requires time to learn,” Lynch said of potentially filling vacancies if nurses retire.
DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper said money is available in health funds to be able to cover the raises and there is a good cash balance to be able to sustain the increases.
“The increases are large and needed,” Sleeper added.
“It’s just an issue we have to deal with,” said council President Rick Ring.
The council also approved other salary amendments. They were: seasonal temporary position in the auditor’s office, $21.31 per hour; $50 per phone case and $250 per on-scene case for the deputy coroner; $2,307.69 bi-weekly for the information systems applications support analyst; $2,230.76 bi-weekly for the information systems administrator; and $30.07 per hour for the lead surveying technician in the surveyor’s office.
Sleeper said the seasonal position in her office will be funded by money from a position she did not fill. No additional money will be needed to cover the IT positions and money already is budgeted for the surveyor’s lead technician, she added. The coroner’s office is not asking for extra money, but is just changing the manner in which funds are paid, the council heard.
