AUBURN — As Mayor of Auburn, Mike Ley gets to encounter and experience some very special and unusual events.
But perhaps one of the most unique things he and his wife, Sara, experienced this summer was outside of his role as a city leader, but as the friends of an Amish family.
On July 14, the Leys attended and witnessed an Amish wedding as special guests of the bride’s family — something typically not experienced by those outside of the Amish community.
“It’s a result of us having a long-term friendship with, primarily, one Amish family, but if you’re friends with one, you’re friends with a lot. You become friends with a lot,” Mike said of he and his wife being invited to witness the wedding.
“This particular family, we’ve been friends with with them well over 20 years. We saw their kids grow up. They saw our kids grow up,” Mike explained.
The Leys met the Amish family, who lives just outside of Grabill, through the Leys’ construction business, Signature Construction.
“English attending an Amish wedding is not unusual. It’s a component of the wedding week. Most Amish weddings — at least in this community — are on Thursdays. But on Tuesdays they hold a reception for English, or non-Amish. It’s a full dinner, where the English are invited in and meet the bride and groom and the families. And so that’s the extent for most English participation at an Amish wedding — the Tuesday night celebration,” Ley said.
But the Leys’ participation extended beyond the Tuesday celebration as they sat beside the bride’s parents during the Thursday wedding ceremony.
“It was really humbling … to sit with them in their pew and be a witness to their wedding,” Sara said.
Describing the wedding day activities, the Leys said the service began at 9 a.m. with women and men sitting on separate sides of the church. The bride and groom sat facing each other, not beside each other.
“It’s quiet and very reverend,” Sara said of the atmosphere.
“The whole service is in German,” Mike added.
At the end of the ceremony, the groom takes the bride’s hand and walks her out of the church, Sara said.
“There’s no kiss in this wedding,” she added.
The bridal party wore black, with the bride wearing a black dress topped by a white apron. The Leys also wore Amish attire to the wedding.
“We were very aware — maybe to the point of being concerned all summer — of honoring and not offending someone, in some way. We always did everything under full approval by them,” Mike added.
Sara also was heavily involved in helping to prepare the large amounts of food that would be consumed by guests throughout the course of the wedding week.
Working with 35-40 Amish women, Sara helped to prepare food for the Tuesday night dinner as well as Thursday’s wedding meal. Along with chicken, dishes included mashed potatoes, noodles, dressing, corn, green beans, salads, rolls, tapioca and, of course, pies.
“It’s constant cooking,” Sara said.
“They have an awesome cook trailer that has seven stoves. Everything is cooking. All stoves are going. All stove tops are going.”
At the wedding day dinner, guests come and go and helpers ensure that food is replenished and that there is plenty for everyone.
“You’ve got carriages in, carriages out. People coming to eat. The line is constant. You just kind of keep the food going, you’re refilling,” said Sara.
“They’re very organized. They’ve got family members assigned jobs … It’s orchestrated. The detail is amazing.”
“If I tried to describe what it felt like sitting there and throughout the day, it was like a combination huge family reunion ice cream social. The people were every engaging and welcoming. Sara and I honestly felt like we were longtime extended family,” Mike said.
“They were very accepting and very warm, and were very curious about our relationship with (the family), how we knew them so well,” Sara added.
“We felt very honored and we told them that. We told both families,” Mike said.
“We thanked them for asking and that we felt honored to be welcomed into their event.”
