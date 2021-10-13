AUBURN — Auburn karate instructor Master Steven Franz, a 6th degree black belt in Shorin Ryu Shorinkan, was recently inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Richmond.
Franz joined other masters in the field from across the country at the event.
The weekend’s events included seminars from hall of fame members followed by a banquet to honor this year’s nominees.
Master Franz, a 42-year veteran of the martial arts and 11 time World Karate Champion, was recognized as the “Shorin Ryu Master of the Year” for his many years of dedication to teaching others the martial arts.
During the ceremony, the International Budo Society, of which Franz is an inducted member, welcomed new inductees including Cynthia Rothrock, a famous martial arts champion and actor.
The society is a selective program designated by a special patch worn on the sleeve of the uniform and was founded in 2007. Master Franz was the first inducted member of the International Budo Society and assisted in welcoming the new members to the elite group.
The USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame was founded in 1976 and has seen many famous martial artists become members but they also take time to recognize unknown martial artists for their dedication and hard work.
“What I treasure the most in my martial arts career are all the people that I have had the chance to help through teaching them martial arts at my dojos,” said Franz of his induction into the hall of fame.
This is Master Franz’s 12th time being inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame.
