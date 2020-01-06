AUBURN — New signs outside the DeKalb County Courthouse are alerting visitors that they may not bring guns, knives or cellphones inside.
“It’ll give everybody a chance to see before they get to the building,” Sheriff David Cserep II told county officials at a meeting Monday.
The sheriff ordered the signs in response to recent complaints that visitors were reaching the entrance of the building, only to have to return their cellphones to their vehicles. In one case reported by an elected official, an elderly man who had difficulty walking had to take his phone a long distance back to his car.
County commissioners considered installing small lockboxes where people could leave their cellphones at the entrance. Cserep persuaded them to try the large signs, instead. They will be placed near the sidewalks surrounding the building, where people can see them before they walk all the way to the visitors’ entrance at the north door.
“There’s no reason to miss that sign,” County Council President Rick Ring said after viewing one of the signs, which Cserep brought to Monday’s council meeting.
“I think eventually, people will get used to it,” Ring said about the cellphone ban. “There isn’t a courthouse out there that they don’t have the same restrictions.”
On July 1, 2019, DeKalb County began using a high-tech cubicle to scan for weapons and other banned objects. The county was one of the last in Indiana to begin checking visitors for weapons.
The new signs will be placed outside the courthouse during days when it is open and stored inside when not in use.
Also Monday, the County Council approved Cserep’s annual contract with a salary of $110,612. Ring said Cserep did not request a pay raise for 2020. County officials said state law establishes the sheriff’s salary as 80% of the prosecuting attorney’s pay.
Community Corrections Executive Director Kellie Knauer told the council she still is aiming to open the new Community Corrections Center to inmates in early February.
An open house is scheduled for Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the center at the west edge of Auburn, north of S.R. 8.
County Commissioner Don Grogg praised Knauer and her staff for their work on the center.
‘Kellie has done a great job getting this all put together,” Grogg said.
In his first meeting as president of the three-member board of County Commissioners, Hartman discussed the possibility of using a prefabricated bridge on C.R. 15, north of S.R. 8, to save money. That bridge ranks as the top priority for replacement, he said.
“Our bridges are in very good shape, overall,” Hartman said. “We should be able to replace them as needed without too many problems.”
Hartman said his fellow commissioners, Don Grogg and Jackie Rowan, were very receptive, making his first year as commission in 2019 better than he expected.
The three have become ‘“a cohesive, well functioning group of commissioners,” Hartman said.
“You’ve done a wonderful job, and I think you’ll do a wonderful job, just as Don did” in leading the commissioners, Ring told Hartman. Grogg served as president of the commissioners for nine years. Grogg supported making Hartman president this year, because both Grogg and Rowan will retire at the end of 2020.
Ring complimented Hartman for always being prepared for county meetings.
Noting the increased responsibilities for Hartman, Ring said a new state law allows the presidents of county commissioners and councils to receive higher salaries than their colleagues.
Later in their meeting, commissioners approved paying county employees a mileage rate at 5 cents per mile over state above the state rate, but not to exceed the federal rate. Currently, the state rate is 38 cents, and the federal rate is 56 cents, they said.
“Thirty-eight cents doesn’t really cover as far as modern-day traffic and gas prices,” Hartman explained about the change to 43 cents for county employees.
Commissioners also voted to allow the county highway department’s Class B commercial driver’s license holders to pursue Class A CDL status. The county will reimburse their expenses when they have passed the Class A test.
