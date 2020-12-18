U.S. Rep. Jim Banks on Friday nominated two DeKalb County students for acceptance to U.S. Service Academies in the Class of 2025.
Sarah Platt of DeKalb High School was nominated to the U.S Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
William Luker of Eastside Junior-Senior High School was nominated to four academies — United S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Merchant Marine.
They were among 8 students Banks nominated from Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
Luker recently was nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy by U.S. Sen. Todd Young. “I’ve actually applied to each of the service academies,” Luker said at the time. “The Merchant Marine Academy is the most versatile of all of the service academies.”
Two weeks ago, Platt signed a commitment to swim competitively for the U.S. Military Academy team, pending a formal nomination from a member of Congress.
“Congratulations to these eight patriotic young men and women,” Banks said about the nominees. “They've already shown a remarkable commitment to their country, and I'm certain they will be excellent representatives for northeast Indiana. I wish each of them the best of luck in the final stage of the admissions process.”
Banks office said admission to a Service Academy is a two-tiered process. First, the applicant must directly apply to the academy and meet the minimum standards, which include, but are not limited to medical, physical and academic qualifications. The second tier in pursuing admission is the nomination process.
Banks’ U.S. Service Academy Advisory Board is responsible for interviewing and evaluating students seeking nominations to U.S. Service Academies. A nomination does not guarantee admission to a service academy, but it is required to be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.