BUTLER — A Butler woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of C.R. 61, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Angela Flowers, 33, was not injured in the crash, but an 11-year-old passenger suffered burn marks from the seat belt to the chest, neck and upper shoulder areas. Both Flowers and the juvenile were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police said Flowers has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Police said Flowers was driving a 2002 Honda Accord south in the 2200 block of C.R. 61 when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Police said Flowers then overcorrected, went into the eastbound ditch and rolled over.
The vehicle rolled back to an upright position and traveled to its final resting place on the west part of the roadway.
Police estimated damage to Flowers’ vehicle to be between $5,000-$10,000.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
