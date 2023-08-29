BUTLER — A Butler woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of C.R. 61, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Angela Flowers, 33, was not injured in the crash, but an 11-year-old passenger suffered burn marks from the seat belt to the chest, neck and upper shoulder areas. Both Flowers and the juvenile were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.