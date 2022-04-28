AUBURN — A celebration of World Tai Chi Day will take place Saturday morning in Auburn.
The public is invited to join the event from 10-11 a.m. in the park outside Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St. Activities will move inside in case of rain.
Changing Dragon Tai Chi and Qigong of Auburn is leading the event for participants to experience the relaxation and calmness of tai chi. It is open to everyone of all ages, even those who have never done tai chi or qigong.
Changing Dragon presents weekly classes at Butler Public Library, the Heimach Center in Auburn and Carnegie Public Library in Angola.
This will be the 14th annual observance of World Tai Chi Day in Auburn, the sixth at the library and the second in the library park near its historic fountain.
With the motto “One World, One Breath,” World Tai Chi Day will be celebrated Saturday in 80 nations across six continents, beginning at 10 a.m. in each time zone, starting with New Zealand.
Tai chi master Bill Douglas of Kansas founded World Tai Chi Day in 1999 to demonstrate compassion and kindness for the world, while sharing group energy.
