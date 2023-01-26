GARRETT — Some of Garrett’s best were honored at Monday’s school board meeting.
Dante Maslin, representing Garrett Middle School’s state champion CyberPatriot team, presented the award to Principal Lucas Fielden at the meeting.
Maslin and team members Chase Roberts and Lucie White, all eighth-graders, won the title at the state round competition in December. In its fourth season of existence, Garrett Middle School also won first place last year and was second the first two years. Garrett High School placed in the top 10 in its recently completed season.
CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the world’s largest cyber security competition. It is sponsored by the U.S. Air & Space Forces Association and challenges teams of high school and middle school students to find and fix cyber security vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. Using a proprietary competition system, teams are scored on how secure they make the system. Teams meet once a month for competitions, usually in six-hour windows to compete.
“It’s realistic as can be imagined — a pretty daunting task,” coach Bill Thomas said of the effort the students put in to the competitions.
Garrett High School has competed in the CyberPatriot program for over a decade, but this season was one of the best in school history, Thomas said.
The Garrett High School team included seniors Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz along with sophomores Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley and freshmen Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer.
This year, the group was guided by team mentors Nicholas Yoder and Nick Molargik. Both are Garrett graduates and alumni of the school’s CyberPatriot program.
A new app will personalize school calendars, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver. Students and parents will be able to stay up to date with EventLink, the official calendar for Garrett-Keyser-Butler academics, athletics and extra-curricular events.
The app allows users to create a calendar of only the teams, club and activities they wish to follow. Users will receive a daily event summary email every morning of the events of interest to them. Notifications will also be sent in the event of changes via text messages and email.
To create an account, go to eventlink.com, click “create account” and add Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District. Follow instructions to complete the account.
Also approved were the hirings of Marlin Eicher as high school adjunct welding instructor, Megan Behm as high school instructional assistant and Rita Bennett as part-time cafeteria employee. Middle school volunteer wrestling coach Thomas Porter was also approved.
A required school engagement plan that outlines the district’s COVID procedures, visitor and volunteer policies, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing efforts and extra-curricular activities was also approved. Weaver said no changes were made but as the district receives federal funding, the board must revisit the policy every six months.
Also Monday, the purchase of two 2022 Thomas buses on Freightliner chassis at a total cost of $294,562 was approved. Board members also approved the cancellation of outstanding checks more than two years old totaling $436.
Grants and donations received include $48,428 Title II grant from the Indiana Department of Education; $1,000 from the GKB Education Foundation and $120 from Walmart for KARE; and individual and business donations totaling $585 for negative school lunch balances.
Extra-curricular donations for Garrett Claus for $490 were also received.
High School Principal Matt Smith praised the wrestling team for its many awards over the past four years, and announced the school’s upcoming course selection fair.
The first semester ended on Jan. 10. In the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, the semester will end prior to Christmas break, he added.
Fielden congratulated the state-winning CyberPatriot team and the school’s wrestling team. He reported the school’s science fair will be Friday, Feb. 3 with winners to be announced Monday, Feb. 6 in the middle school gym. Those wishing to help judge are encouraged to contact the school.
Career Development director Corey Schoon reported students will participate in a SkillsUSA fabrication competition Feb. 4 at the Local 166 training facility in Fort Wayne.
Schoon also noted sub-contracted teacher Joe Walker was promoted to head of Ivy Tech’s welding program.
Personnel
The board approved the separation of service of Halee Klopfenstein as high school instructional assistant, the resignation of Charles McKinney as custodian effective Dec. 20, 2022 and the retirement of Thoma Smith as high school custodian effective Feb. 15.
Each board member was recognized for service in celebration of School Board Appreciation Month. New board members Luke Ice and Matt Freeze toured the three buildings last week, Weaver added.
Project AWARE coordinator Renee Hood has planned a site visit by the Indiana Department of Education on Friday to discuss all the things the district to support young people and their total wellness.
“We care very much about student wellness as a whole, and that includes their mental health,” Weaver said.
