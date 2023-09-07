S.R. 4 to close for pipe replacements
ASHLEY-HUDSON — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of S.R. 4 west of Ashley and Hudson.
Starting on or after Sept. 11, crews will replace multiple pipes on S.R. 4 between S.R. 327 and C.R. 19. Work is expected to last for approximately three days. During the closure drivers should seek an alternate route.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change
