GARRETT — Starting Monday, Garrett Public Library will be moving into Phase 4.5 to mirror the new recommendations from Indiana’s governor, said library Director Nicholas Stephan.
The library will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside still will be available by request during operating hours. Returns still should be placed in the library’s dropbox.
“We are encouraging patrons to wear masks, but we are not requiring it,” Stephan said.
There will be no in-person programming. Meeting and study rooms will be available for use.
“We will be limiting the amount of time patrons can spend in the building, and we are limiting the number of people in the building,” Stephan said. “Thank you to the community for its support while we work together to get Indiana Back On Track.”
