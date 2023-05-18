WATERLOO — As the DeKalb Central school district moves closer to the implementation of the Baron Advanced Manufacturing program, the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday voted to continue the district’s partnership with In-MaC and Purdue Program Manager for Education Workforce Lisa Deck.
BAM is a collaborative program that connects students with local manufacturing companies. Manufacturing partners provide students with real-world experiences in manufacturing processes and technologies. Paid internships are available for seniors in the program and all students will learn manufacturing fundamentals. The district will launch BAM this fall at DeKalb High School for prospective juniors and seniors.
The original BAM project agreement began in June 2022. The district entered into a partnership with Deck to facilitate and provide technical assistance to the school district in developing the program. The agreement will come to an end this June.
The continued partnership will pick up in June 2023 for 12 months and provide additional targeted leadership and support to high school principal Marcus Wagner, BAM director and instructor Jonathan Clingan, assistant superintendent Lori Vaughn and members of the BAM advisory board.
Deck will continue to attend advisory board meetings and could spend additional time with Wagner and Clingan, Vaughn said.
She said Deck will be a “good thought partner” for Wagner and Clingan.
“We also feel it would be valuable for Lisa to visit a program sites and observe our students while they are participating in their work programs. We would also like for her to be an active participant in building existing and potential business/industry partnerships,” Vaughn said in a memorandum to the board.
The estimated cost for the additional work is $18,000, with the average time calculated at six hours per month at a rate of $250 an hour.
“There’s no reason not to keep her around,” said board member Jeff Johnson, adding that Deck has “done a fantastic job so far.”
Johnson said he is thankful for the companies that have signed on as BAM partner agencies so far, adding that the program stands to grow.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with those BAM partners: Auburn Manufacturing, Charleston Metal Products Inc., Metal Technologies Inc., Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing and Rieke LLC.
The board went on to accept a $5,000 grant for BAM from TriMas Foundation, a sister company of Rieke Corporation.
Patrick Herrick, Rieke Corp. BAM partner, wrote the grant on behalf of the BAM program. The funds are intended to offset program costs incurred by the students for things such as equipment, clothing, safety glasses and shoes, and will help remove barriers for students wanting to enter the program, the board heard.
